[Photos] Ethiopian Orthodox faithful observe Easter rites in Addis Ababa

Thousands of Orthodox faithful across the East African country are celebrating Fasika, Orthodox Easter (April 8). It is the end of eight weeks of fasting from meat and dairy.

On Easter Eve, Ethiopian Christians participated in an hours-long church service that ends around 3 a.m., after which they break their fast and celebrate the rising of Christ.

The difference with the Orthodox Easter is that it comes anywhere from a week to two weeks after that of the western Church celebrates its version, even though sometimes, they occur at the same time.

Ethiopia follows the Eastern Orthodox calendar for which reason it has a different dating system and often celebrates Christmas and New Year separately from that of the widely used Gregorian calender.

Below are photos largely of the faithful observing the occasion in churches in the capital, Addis Ababa.

