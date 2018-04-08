Maimane re-elected leader of the Democratic Alliance

Mmusi Maimane has been re-elected as the leader of the Democratic Alliance, the main opposition party in South Africa.

He was confirmed as party leader this weekend at the Federal Congress of Political Organizations in Pretoria, the country’s administrative capital, after an unopposed election.

For the leader of the Democratic Alliance, the immediate political prospect is 2019. A crucial year in which South Africans will elect a new President of the Republic.

People are impatient. They need change and they need it now. And that is why next year's elections will really focus on the immediate changes we can make.

“In general, people are impatient. They need change and they need it now. And that is why next year’s elections will really focus on the immediate changes we can make, on the total change we seek,” Mmusi Maimane enthused.

Another matter raised during this Federal Congress of the Democratic Alliance was the question of a possible alliance with the ruling African National Congress (ANC). Mmusi Maimane says he wants to work with the non-radical elements of the historic party to oppose the land reform policy proposed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.