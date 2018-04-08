Anti-apartheid church pays tribute to Winnie Mandela

The church that was known as a safe haven for anti-apartheid activists held a memorial service for Winnie Madikizela Mandela on Sunday, Apirl 8.

The Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto Johannesburg used to hold meetings and hide political activists during white minority rule.

Priscilla Mothobuka, Treasurer of the Regina Nzo Branch of the African National Congress of Women Treasurer describes is as “the place where they could go, close the windows and doors, sing their hearts out and voice their political opinions.”

This was the place where they could go, close the windows and doors, sing their hearts out and voice their political opinions.

“As a social worker, Mama Winnie played a central role in the communities. She fed everyone, hence the name Mother of the Nation,” Mothobuka reminisces.

Winnie Mandela, the controversial symbol of the anti-apartheid struggle died last Monday at the age of 81.

Flags remain at half mast as the country observes national mourning. She will be accorded a state burial on the April 14.