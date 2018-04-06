Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

World health's day: “Universal health coverage: everyone, everywhere” [The Morning Call]

World health's day: “Universal health coverage: everyone, everywhere” [The Morning Call]
with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

On saturday 7th of April, the world will mark World Health’s Day. And alongside, the World Health Organization WHO’s 70th anniversary.

The theme of this year’s World Health Day celebration is “Universal Health Coverage: everyone, everywhere”.

The WHO says its offices worldwide have put up events to mark the day. Here in central africa, panel discussions will be held at the WHO Regional Office in Brazzaville (Congo).

Expected there are senior government and health officials, as well as ambassadors from African countries and partner countries.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..