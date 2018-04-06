World health's day: “Universal health coverage: everyone, everywhere” [The Morning Call]

On saturday 7th of April, the world will mark World Health’s Day. And alongside, the World Health Organization WHO’s 70th anniversary.

The theme of this year’s World Health Day celebration is “Universal Health Coverage: everyone, everywhere”.

The WHO says its offices worldwide have put up events to mark the day. Here in central africa, panel discussions will be held at the WHO Regional Office in Brazzaville (Congo).

Expected there are senior government and health officials, as well as ambassadors from African countries and partner countries.