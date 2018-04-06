Somali attacks: UPDF says four of its soldiers killed [The Morning Call]

30 Al-Shabaab militants were killed in Somalia during their surprise Sunday attack according to the Ugandan Peoples Defence Force (UPDF)

UPDF spokesperson Brig Richard Karemire said it however lost four of its soldiers during the Easter holiday double attack by the al-shabaab militia in Somalia.

According to him, the officers serving as part of the African Mission in Somalia (Amisom) were killed at their base in Buula Mareer and Golwen in Lower Shabelle region of Somalia.