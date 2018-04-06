Seven opposition leaders in Tanzania granted bail [The Morning Call]

Seven opposition leaders in Tanzania were freed on bail on Thursday following their arrest last week. Chadema party politicians are facing charges of sedition and incitement to violence and will reappear in court on 16 April.

They were also charged with taking part in an illegal demonstration in Dar es Salaam in February that led to the death of a student, who was allegedly killed by a stray bullet while police engaged in a street battle with rioters.

The opposition leaders, four of whom are members of parliament, had been detained at a remand prison before the Kisutu Resident Magistrate Court granted them bail.