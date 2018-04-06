Is Libya ready to host international football matches again?

A Fifa delegation led by Veron Mosengo-Omba, the director of African and Caribbean Member Associations, is in Libya to discuss how football has developed since a ban on hosting international matches was imposed.

The Federation of International Football Association (Fifa) banned the North African nation from hosting matches, citing the insecurity and turmoil that followed the civil war in 2011.

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) hopes the visit will help bring international matches back.

“The delegation will check the security situation in Libya so it can report back positively to Fifa and help lift the stadium ban that has been imposed since 2013,” read a statement from LFF.

Libyan clubs have had to use neutral venues to host their matches while the national team has also played ‘home’ World Cup and Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in Mali, Egypt and Tunisia over the last five years.

“It is not me who will take the decision, but I will report, because I’m the envoy of the Fifa president. I will address the report of my visit to him, and then the competent body of Fifa will decide how and when to bring international matches in Libya,” Mosengo-Omba said.

Mosengo-Omba said the delegation has so far been impressed by Libya’s determination to play football despite the difficulties facing the country.

Despite a domestic league that has occasionally been interrupted by periods of insecurity, Libya qualified for the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations, won the 2014 African Nations Championship (CHAN) and finished third in their 2018 World Cup qualifying group.

In February they lost on penalties to Sudan to finish fourth at the 2018 CHAN.

Agencies