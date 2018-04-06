Germany asks new Ethiopia PM to lead inclusive dialogue with all political parties

The German chancellor, Angela Merkel, has urged the newly elected Ethiopian prime minister to lead an inclusive political dialogue with all political forces.

In a congratulatory statement issued on Thursday, Merkel expressed her desire to see Dr. Abiy Ahmed success in tackling the challenges facing the country.

‘‘The Federal Government is also ready to support Ethiopia on its way to a future of greater prosperity and freedom for all.’‘

The Federal Government is also ready to support Ethiopia on its way to a future of greater prosperity and freedom for all.

In February, the German government urged Ethiopia to widen the democratic space do more in the area of releasing political prisoners.

In January, the country’s ambassador to Ethiopia met with top opposition leader Merera Gudina during which time the embassy said both parties had fruitful discussions over political developments in Ethiopia.

Congratulatory messages for Abiy who took office on Monday continue to come from several of Ethiopia’s allies.

I had the privilege to forward a message of congratulations today from HE Viktor Orbán, PM of #Hungary to HE #AbiyAhmed , the newly elected #Ethiopia PM. Highlighted development of education and trade relations since the reopening of the HU Embassy in 2016 in addisstandard . — HU Ambassador Addis (HunambAddis) April 5, 2018

Abiy is tasked with implementing democratic reforms and defusing ethnic tensions in the Oromiya and Amhara regions which have dogged the government since 2015.

Journalists and activists released

Meanwhile, local media reported that the eleven individuals, including journalists, bloggers and opposition politicians who were detained on March 25 have finally been released, 2 days after promises of individual bail were offered on Monday.

Breaking – The eleven individuals, including journalists, bloggers and opposition politicians who were detained on March 25 have just been released. See background story https://t.co/QU6k5iA7Ig pic.twitter.com/Wf3YDbWDX9 — Addis Standard (@addisstandard) April 5, 2018

“They are free,” said Atnafu Berhane of the Zone 9 bloggers’ collective, regularly prosecuted for their anti-government messages.

The released opponents include two bloggers, Befekadu Hailu and Mahlet Fantahun, as well as journalist Eskinder Nega and politician Andualem Arage.