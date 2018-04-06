Expelling diplomats, Kremlin escalates a crisis [International Edition]

Russia has escalated a confrontation with Europe and the United States over the poisoning of a former Russian spy in Britain. The Kremlin announced the expulsion of US diplomats and the closure of the US Consulate in St. Petersburg in late March, as a mirror response to the mass expulsion of Russian diplomats initiated by the UK and US.

Meanwhile, Brazil’s supreme court has ruled that former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva must start serving a 12-year jail sentence for corruption, a move that may end his political career.

