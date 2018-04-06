Congo, Gabon fiber optic interconnection [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Its called the Central African Backbone (CAB) project for Congo- a project designed to improve digital and information communications technology operations in central Africa.
Now, all is set for the commision of the Congo and Gabon fiber optic interconnection.
The interconnection is expected to have massive positive impact on digital and information communications. Analysts say speed of connectivity is expected to increase and the high cost of services expected to fall.
Go to video
Why Sierra Leone temporarily shut down internet after runoff vote
04:00
Safeguarding Congo Basin Peatlands [FOCUS]
00:48
Congolese 'fake passport network' busted in Mauritius
Go to video
Unexplained internet blackout in Ethiopia's Oromia region
Go to video
Congo's Pool rebels to be disarmed in April, $70m needed to resettle 114,000 people
01:49
Congolese school girls visit Africanews to commemorate the IWD 2018 [No Comment]