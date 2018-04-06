Welcome to Africanews

Congo, Gabon fiber optic interconnection [The Morning Call]

with JERRY BAMBI

Its called the Central African Backbone (CAB) project for Congo- a project designed to improve digital and information communications technology operations in central Africa.
Now, all is set for the commision of the Congo and Gabon fiber optic interconnection.

The interconnection is expected to have massive positive impact on digital and information communications. Analysts say speed of connectivity is expected to increase and the high cost of services expected to fall.

For more details on how to contribute, click here.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

