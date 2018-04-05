[Photos] Throwback Thursday: African presidents then and now

There are parts of Africa where leaders come and go, in other parts, leaders virtually come and stay. Those are the sit-tight leaders who after decades in charge are still going strong.

Throwback Thursday (TBT) seeks to explore how especially long serving African leaders have changed or remained the same pictorially. We do a photo comparison of African leaders – from years back to the most recent.

Whiles at it, we will share some facts about the particular leader – among others their full name, age, profession before becoming president, length of stay till date, who they replaced etc.

Candidate 1: Idriss Deby Itno of Chad

Full Name/Age: Idriss Deby Itno, 65 years

Profession: Career soldier

Became President: 1991

Predecessor: Hissene Habre

Presidential reign: 27 years

(L-R) Deby in Libreville at Franco Africa summit in October 1992 and at a rally in Ndjamena in April 2006.

Deby at Elysee Palace and at African Union summit, all photos taken in 2017

Chad’s President Idriss Deby Itno sits in an armchair at the presidential palace prior to his meeting with French Prime Minister in N’Djamena, Chad, December 29, 2016.

Next (on April 12): Candidate 2: Yoweri Museveni of Uganda