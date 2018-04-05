DRC to shun Geneva donor conference, rejects UN offer [The Morning Call]

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will not go to the donor conference scheduled for April 13 in Geneva but remains open to all contributions in the framework of international solidarity.

DRC’s Deputy Prime Minister in charge Foreign Minister, Leonard She Okitundu told reporters claims of humanitarians that the DRC would experience catastrophic situation were false and inaccurate.

Leonard She Okitundu also confirmed the decision of the Kinshasa government to disburse $100 million to intervene in the provinces of Kasai-Central, Tanganyika and Ituri.

Africanews journalist Jerry Bambi speaks with DRC’s government spokesperson Lambert Mende Omalanga and asks him why Congo has chosen to reject the aid facilitated by the UN yet says it is still open to contributions and solidarity.