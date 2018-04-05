Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Cameroon: western tourists refute claims of their alleged kidnap and release [The Morning Call]

Cameroon: western tourists refute claims of their alleged kidnap and release [The Morning Call]
with JERRY BAMBI

The Morning Call

Cameroon government reports of the kidnapping of a group of European tourists traveling in southwest part of the country have been refuted.
The western tourists tour operator African Adventures said there was no kidnapping but instead, their group had been stopped on Monday by armed individuals who carried out a check of their documents and vehicles.

Speaking on state television late on Tuesday, government spokesman Issa Tchiroma Bakary said 18 hostages had been taken on Monday and were freed hours later by the army’s elite Rapid Intervention Battalion.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..