England with capital Banjul relocated to Africa in Commonwealth brochure

Gambia

Reports emerged this morning of how England was geographically displaced and given a new capital city in a Commonwealth Games brochure.

The games which are underway in Australia’s Gold Coast mixed-up details of The Gambia with that of England. Incidentally the former gained independence from the latter 1965.

According to the official brochure of the 21st Commonwealth Games, England was located in the Africa region, its capital was Banjul or rather had changed to Banjul. And its population was only a little over 2 million.

There was an overprint. We found out about it maybe 10 days ago. We went and spoke to England and said, 'Congratulations, the Commonwealth's changing and it has since Brexit, and you are now a part of Africa.'

Users of social media platform Twitter expressed funny views about the print and new facts. Most people chose to look at the lighter side of the incident accepting the new facts as “correct.”

The AFP news agency quotes chief executive of the Gold Coast Games, Mark Peters, as saying admitting the mistake but also looking at the light side.

“There was an overprint. We found out about it maybe 10 days ago. We went and spoke to England and said, ‘Congratulations, the Commonwealth’s changing and it has since Brexit, and you are now a part of Africa’” he said.

