Winnie Mandela to be buried April 14 [The Morning Call]

By now if you haven’t already heard it, here it is again. South African anti-apartheid campaigner and former first lady Winnie Madikizela-Mandela has died.
According to Family spokesman Victor Dlamini, Mrs Mandela “succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones”. She had battled a long illness, which had seen her go in and out of hospital since the start of the year. She was aged 81. Since the announcement of her death yesterday, expectedly there have been reactions; not only in South Africa but indeed from the world over.
