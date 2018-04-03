United States police respond to gun shooting at YouTube headquarters

USA
Police said on Tuesday they were responding to an “active shooter” at YouTube’s headquarters near San Francisco, as witnesses described seeing blood on the floor and stairs and casualties were reported.
Police in San Bruno warned people in a Twitter message to stay away from the address where YouTube, owned by Alphabet Inc’s Google, is based.
“We are responding to an active shooter. Please stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive,” San Bruno police said on Twitter.
Local media reported that casualties were taken to a San Francisco hospital.
A YouTube product manager, Todd Sherman, described on his Twitter feed hearing people running, first thinking it was an earthquake before he was told that a person had a gun.
“I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front,” Sherman said.
A police dispatcher said by telephone that it was an “active situation,” declining to elaborate.
Google told NBC news in a written statement and also tweeted that it was coordinating with local authorities.
Local television images showed YouTube employees walking out of the building with their hands raised.
Some employees took to social media to share news of their safety.
Last month, YouTube announced it would ban content promoting the sale of guns and gun accessories as well as videos that teach how to make guns.
