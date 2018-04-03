Rise of artificial intelligence in Africa [Sci Tech]

The Morning Call
Research in the field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is exploding. The number of patents filed worldwide almost doubled between 2005 and 2015. According to a Cassini consultancy report on artificial intelligence submitted to the French government at the end of March 2018, the African continent is somehow a desert as far as AI is concerned but there are some oases.
Serge KOFFI takes a look at the challenges facing AI in Africa.@kkoffiserge
