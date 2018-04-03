Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed receives global congratulations

Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed receives global congratulations
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Ethiopia

Abiy Ahmed, Ethiopia’s new Prime Minister, continues to receive messages of congratulations from his peers in Africa and from the global community.

Leaders in the East Africa region took the lead with Somalia’s Mohammed Abdullahi Farmaajo and Kenya’s Uhuru Kenyatta issuing tweets hours after Abiy was sworn in on Monday, April 2.

Both leaders expressed their continued commitment to work with Ethiopia in areas of mutual cooperation. A.U. President and Rwanda president Paul Kagame congratulated Abiy on March 28 when he was announced as new leader.

As chairman of the AU on behalf of other African leaders wanted to express our solidarity with the Ethiopian people & their leaders as they continue to find from within and among themselves solutions to the recent political problems they faced! Kagame said in a tweet.

The African Union (A.U.) which is headquartered in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, issued a statement in addition to a tweet by Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat who was part of the ceremony.

The statement read in part: The Chairperson of the Commission of the African Union, Moussa Faki Mahamat, congratulates Dr. Abiy Ahmed Ali on his confirmation as the new Prime Minister of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, following the resignation of his predecessor, Hailemariam Desalegn. He welcomes the peaceful and smooth nature of the transition, which is a demonstration of political maturity.

The United States embassy in Addis Ababa whiles congratulating the new Premier said it was ready to deepen democratic and economic cooperation but reiterated its hope that the February 16 state of emergency be lifted.

The Chinese new outlet, Xinhua, also reports that the Sudanese government had extended its felicitations with Abiy for his elevation to Prime Minister. United Kingdom Foreign Affairs chef, Boris Johnson alse tweeted his congratulatory message.

Ethiopia has a new Prime Minister. Another peaceful transition of power in Africa. Congratulations to PM Abiy Ahmed. You can count on the support of the European Union,” said Neven Mimica, EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..