Deported Kenyan opposition figure now in Canada [The Morning Call]

Deported Kenyan opposition figure Miguna Miguna has released a statement confirming that he has arrived in Toronto, Canada from Dubai where he was holed up for four days. In the statement, Miguna says he is admitted at a specialised hospital in Canada where he is set to undergo toxicology tests and medical treatment. The Kenyan Government had said Miguna rejected the assistance of Kenyan embassy officials in Dubai to fulfil requirements for dual citizenship and Canadian consulate officials to file for temporary travel documents to enable him to travel to Nairobi.