Ballot count still underway in Sierra Leone [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Ballot counting is underway in Sierra Leone after voters went to the polls on Saturday for the presidential runoff election. Current president Ernest Bai Koroma is stepping down this year after serving two five-year terms. Voters cast ballots for the ruling All Peoples Congress Party’s presidential candidate, Samura Mathew Wilson Kamara, or the Sierra Leone People’s Party presidential candidate, Julius Maada Bio.
This was the second time opposition candidate Bio has run for the country’s top government job. He had lost the 2012 election to President Koroma.
Go to video
Sierra Leone opposition blames security for low voter turnout
01:18
Sierra Leone prepares for election run-off
Go to video
Final day of 2018 polls: Egyptians who fail to vote to be fined
Go to video
To vote or boycott? Egyptians urged to participate in election as 'a national duty'
Go to video
Egypt begins second day of voting as Sisi coasts towards victory
Go to video
Sierra Leone Supreme Court postpones presidential runoff to March 31