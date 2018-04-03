Ballot count still underway in Sierra Leone [The Morning Call]

Ballot counting is underway in Sierra Leone after voters went to the polls on Saturday for the presidential runoff election. Current president Ernest Bai Koroma is stepping down this year after serving two five-year terms. Voters cast ballots for the ruling All Peoples Congress Party’s presidential candidate, Samura Mathew Wilson Kamara, or the Sierra Leone People’s Party presidential candidate, Julius Maada Bio.

This was the second time opposition candidate Bio has run for the country’s top government job. He had lost the 2012 election to President Koroma.