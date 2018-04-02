Zambia expels Cuban ambassador for 'backing' new opposition party

Zambia has asked Cuba to recall its ambassador for openly supporting the newly launched opposition Socialist Party, the president’s spokesman said on Sunday.

Amos Chanda said ambassador Nelson Pages Vilas spoke at the party’s launch on Saturday.

He directed that the Cuban ambassador be recalled “for behavior unbecoming of a diplomat,” Chanda told a media briefing, adding that diplomatic ties with Cuba would be retained.

An ambassador is accredited to the government of the Republic of Zambia, he is never accredited to any political party, not even the ruling party. He cannot speak and offer open support to any political formation, he can’t do that even to the ruling party.

#ZAMBIA #CUBA THE Government has expelled the Cuban Ambassador accredited to Zambia. On Saturday Cuban Ambassador to Zambia Nelson Pages Vilas, graced the launch of the Socialist Party in Zambia. pic.twitter.com/lUdyBdNSBI — Mwebantu (@Mwebantu) April 1, 2018

Political tensions were rekindled in Zambia last month when the country’s main opposition party, the United Party for National Development (UPND), filed a motion seeking to impeach President Edgar Lungu over accusations of breaching the constitution.

The UPND challenged Lungu’s 2016 election victory in court, alleging fraud, arguing that that obliged him to hand over power to parliament’s speaker until the court considered its petition.

Lungu has denied electoral fraud.