S. African anti – apartheid heroine Winnie Madikizela – Mandela dies (Personal assistant)

South African anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died peacefully on Monday following a long illness, a family spokesman said.

“She died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year,” Victor Dlamini said in a statement.

“She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones.”

In January, she was admitted to hospital with a kidney infection and exhaustion.

In October, Madikizela-Mandela underwent a procedure on her knee.

Dlamini said details of the memorial and funeral services would be released once these had been finalised.