Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

S. African anti – apartheid heroine Winnie Madikizela – Mandela dies (Personal assistant)

S. African anti – apartheid heroine Winnie Madikizela – Mandela dies (Personal assistant)

South Africa

South African anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela died peacefully on Monday following a long illness, a family spokesman said.

“She died after a long illness, for which she had been in and out of hospital since the start of the year,” Victor Dlamini said in a statement.

“She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones.”

She succumbed peacefully in the early hours of Monday afternoon surrounded by her family and loved ones.

In January, she was admitted to hospital with a kidney infection and exhaustion.

In October, Madikizela-Mandela underwent a procedure on her knee.

Dlamini said details of the memorial and funeral services would be released once these had been finalised.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..