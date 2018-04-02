Koulibaly voted best central defender in Europe, Salah equals Drogba's record

Which country wins the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations. The preliminaries for Niger 2019 started this weekend. The results to follow in a few seconds.

An African player is named the best defender in Europe. According to a study, Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly is the best central defender in the top five major leagues in Europe. Proof of his immense talent for his Italian club Napoli. We will talk about it later.

On Football Planet today we will take a look at the CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup.

The group stage of the champions league starts this weekend which sees the last two winners Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca face off in Pretoria, South Africa. The full fixtures to come your way soon. The details of these stories and more to come after this break.