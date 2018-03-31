Voting underway in Sierra Leone run-off

Polls opened in Sierra Leone’s delayed presidential run-off on Saturday pitting candidates from the two main parties, the ruling All People’s Congress (APC) and the Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP).

Voters began queuing outside polling stations in the early hours of Saturday, which opened at 0700 local time (0700gmt) to choose between the APC’s Samura Kamara and the SLPP’s Julius Madaa Bio in a race that is expected to be tight.

Opposition leader Maada Bio led with 43.3 percent in the first round of the vote with runner-up Samura Kamara taking 42.7 percent.

The run-off was delay caused by allegations of fraud in the first round.

*REUTERS*