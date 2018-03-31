Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

News

news

[Photos] Nigeria President grants Naomi Campbell photo opportunity in Lagos

[Photos] Nigeria President grants Naomi Campbell photo opportunity in Lagos
Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Nigeria

Politics met with show business in Nigeria’s commercial city, Lagos on Friday as President Muhammadu Buhari gave United Kingdom model and actress Naomi Campbell a photo opportunity, according to the presidency.

Buhari was on the final leg of his two-day visit to Lagos State and was due to launch a mega housing project known as the Eko Atlantic.

The 47-year-old Campbell on her part was in Lagos for fashion related stuff: “HERE FOR ARISE FASHION WEEK,” her tweet read in part.

An aide to the President, Bashir Ahmad, tweeted a clarification to the meeting at a time when the social media space in Nigeria began to buzz about the photos showing Buhari, Campbell, Lagos State governor and ruling party chief.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..