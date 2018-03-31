[Photos] Nigeria President grants Naomi Campbell photo opportunity in Lagos

Politics met with show business in Nigeria’s commercial city, Lagos on Friday as President Muhammadu Buhari gave United Kingdom model and actress Naomi Campbell a photo opportunity, according to the presidency.

Buhari was on the final leg of his two-day visit to Lagos State and was due to launch a mega housing project known as the Eko Atlantic.

The 47-year-old Campbell on her part was in Lagos for fashion related stuff: “HERE FOR ARISE FASHION WEEK,” her tweet read in part.

An aide to the President, Bashir Ahmad, tweeted a clarification to the meeting at a time when the social media space in Nigeria began to buzz about the photos showing Buhari, Campbell, Lagos State governor and ruling party chief.

For the sake of clarity, President MBuhari didn’t invite Ms. Naomi Campbell to any event during his 2-day visit to Lagos State. They only met at the Eko Atlantic City while Mr. President was touring the project, and she requested to take photos with him. — Bashir Ahmad (BashirAhmaad) March 30, 2018