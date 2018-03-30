Surfing in Nigeria: kids tackle the waves [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
One man in Nigeria is teaching kids how to tackle the waves in a sport thats not very common in the country Surfing.
02:05
Durban-based female surfer making waves and dispelling biases
Nigeria gov't seeks permanent ceasefire with Boko Haram
03:08
Nigerian artist expresses skill using coffee [The Morning Call]
02:44
Meet the Nigerian artist Ekene Ngige,using coffee to produce stunning artworks
[Photos] Buhari meets released school girls, vows to rescue lone Christian girl
05:17
Free Trade Deal: 'Nigeria can't undermine local manufacturers'- Buhari [The Morning Call]