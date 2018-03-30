Ghana's controversial US military deal [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
“Ghana first”! This was the slogan, as Thousands of Ghanaians rallied in the streets of Accra on Wednesday to protest a deal that would give the United States military an expanded role in Ghana.
Struck last week when the Ghanaian parliament ratified the deal, the defence cooperation agreement (DCA) as it is known, would give the united states access to facilities including Ghana’s airport runways.
The deal also allows the U.S. to deploy troops in Ghana, access to Ghana’s radio channels and allows the U.S. to operate its own telecommunications system.
