Zimbabwe: Play on Mugabe ouster premieres in Harare

A Zimbabwe play dubbed “Operation Restore Legacy” which retraces the November 2017 events that led to resignation of former President Robert Mugabe after a military takeover in Harare premiered in the capital on Wednesday.

The play which was produced by Masvingo Theatre and Arts Club shows how former First Lady Grace Mugabe was a key figure during the military operation which saw her husband being toppled by the army led by General Constantino Chiwenga,who is now the country’s Vice President.

The play was showcased at Harare’s Theatre in Park and hundreds of Zimbabweans packed the venue. Director and Writer of the play Charles Munangasa said the play is meant to document Zimbabwe’s political history.

“So we decided to write operation restore legacy to document a historical event which happened in our country which saw the resignation of Robert Mugabe.A lot of people who will come before us, will ask what happened to Robert Mugabe because Robert Mugabe is a story which will be told from generations to generations to come.

So people will be asking that question and this play will be answering that question,that Robert Mugabe came to resign after this and that which we watched in the play. So its a form of documentary which we are starting in Zimbabwe ,whereby we use theatre to document historical events,” he said.

Munangasa also believes the play will be well received outside Zimbabwe

and very soon they will tour Africa and Europe promoting it.