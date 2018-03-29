Welcome to Africanews

White woman jailed in South Africa over racist abuse [The Morning Call]

A court in South Africa has jailed a white woman for yelling racist abuse at black police officers. Vicki Momberg an estate agent was sentenced to three years in prison for utterances she made against a black police officer who in 2016.

The black officers had been trying to assist her after she was robbed on the outskirts of the main city, Johannesburg. The police ruling is the first prison term imposed in South Africa for verbal racial abuse as people convicted of the same crime previously have always been fined.

