Sierra Leone prepares for election run-off

Presidential election
Sierra Leone’s ruling party candidate Samura Kamara has pleaded with his supporters to remain calm ahead of the run-off with opposition leader Julius Maada Bio.
The West African nation will hold a run-off election on Saturday to replace President Ernest Bai Koroma, after neither of the candidates secured enough votes for an outright victory during the first round.
“Any government will come, the basic challenges (are) education, youth employment, medical, then they are looking into the affairs of the feeding (then there is food security) of this nation, the food affairs,” a potential voter said.
The run-off will be held after a Sierra Leone High Court lifted an injunction in an order following accusations of fraud in the first round made by a member of the ruling party.
President Ernest Bai Koroma is stepping aside after his maximum two terms in office.
