Ex-Zambian vice-president jailed for storming TV station in 2016

A former Vice-President of Zambia has been jailed by a magistrate court in the capital, Lusaka, in a case that dates back to 2016.

Local media portals report that Nevers Mumba, 57, had been handed a three-month jail sentence after he was convicted of giving false information to a police officer.

Wednesday’s conviction relates back to 2016 when he invaded the premises of the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC), the national broadcaster.

The court found him guilty of lying his way into the premises after telling the police officer that he had an appointment with the news editor of the corporation.

LUSAKA magistrate David Simusamba has handed down a three months sentence to MMD president Nevers Mumba for giving false information to a public officer at ZNBC. pic.twitter.com/wAcd3V3TIo — Mwebantu (@Mwebantu) March 28, 2018

He has done so, apparently to protest about a story the station had aired. Reports indicate that he was also charged with criminal trespass but was acquitted in that case.

Magistrate David Simusamba in his judgement held that even though ZNBC was a public institution, it maintained restricted access for good reason and as such there was the need for visitors to be screened.

Mr Mumba, was a presidential aspirant in a presidential by-election held in 2015 on the ticket of the former ruling party, the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD).

Mumba served as Zambia’s veep between 2004 – 2004 under the presidency of Levy Mwanawasa. He is also a preacher who has founded a church. The Times of Zambia said he said it was well after the conviction was handed down.

About Zambia’s current vice-president – Inonge Mutukwa Wina

The 76-year-old community worker was married to a to former freedom fighter, and has held lots of leadership positions in the public and private sectors in the Zambia.

Prior to becoming vice-president, she served as a legislator on two occasions, held ministerial positions and was leader of the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) party. She was appointed by incumbent president Edgar Lungu in January 2015.

She replaced Guy Scott, who was the then veep to deceased President Michael Sata. Sata’s death meant then Justice Minister, now President Lungu took over reigns of power and completed the term of his late boss, Michael Sata after winning a presidential bye-election in January 2015.

Lungu subsequently won a fresh mandate in disputed elections held in August 2016. The main opposition party led by veteran opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema failed in court challenge to overturn the result.