Congo's 2017 mining revenue up by 36 percent [Business Africa]

Business Africa
Congo’s 2017 mining revenue up
The Democratic Republic of Congo Mining revenue in the fourth quarter more than doubled in 2017, this was mainly due to higher prices for key exports such as copper and cobalt.
Mining sector revenue rose 35.6 percent while revenue from the oil and gas sector jumped by 103 percent, finance ministry data showed.
