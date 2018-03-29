Africa CEO Forum Awards showcase strategies for the continent's development [Business Africa]

Business Africa
Africa ceo forum
African executives whose strategies and performance have contributed to the momentum of Africa’s growth, were awarded at the just concluded Africa CEO Forum in Abidjan.
It is the world’s largest gathering of the African private sector, providing the opportunity for experts and politicians to discuss strategies to accelerate the continent’s development.
Uganda on the verge debt explosion
The Bank of Uganda said the rising costs of servicing the country could hit economic growth because of reduced public investment.
Over the last decade, the government has ramped up borrowing mostly from China to fund infrastructure projects including roads, power plants, fibre cable networks and an airport expansion.
The Central bank said the debt posed a risk of higher exposure or failure to meet external debt obligations.
Multinational mining firms in Eritrea complicit over govt repression – Activist
No to 'foreign interference': Why DRC insists on funding upcoming polls
Zambia slaps Canadian mining giant with $8bn bill for unpaid import duties
DR Congo government to hold talks with mining companies on Friday
Five executives of Tanzania state oil firm charged with graft
Cobalt to be declared a ''strategic'' mineral in D.R Congo