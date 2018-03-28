Zimbabwean teachers on strike

After a strike action organised one week ago by medical practitioners in Zimbabwe, public sector teachers also came out in their numbers on Tuesday to protest against low wages and poor working conditions.

They have threatened to launch a large-scale strike if the government does not respond favorably to their demands.

For these teachers, the situation is alarming.

“It’s been 10 years since I took my leave and you expect me to do something, you expect me to do wonders, it’s not possible. Let’s ask for days off, higher wages, better working conditions in our ministry, “ one of the teachers Portia Kaja told reporters.

Another teacher Prosper Mugwagwa added: “In the 1990s, the working conditions were simply good, you could buy a wardrobe, a bed, furniture with your one month salary but the situation has deteriorated. “

Although they are highly regarded throughout the region for their contribution to the country’s literacy rate, Zimbabwean teachers in public institutions are still among the lowest-paid workers earning about 400 dollars per month,