Virgil Abloh: The African-American appointed Louis Vuitton's menswear Artistic Director

French fashion giants, Louis Vuitton (LV), have confirmed the “signing” of a new artistic director for its menswear range. Virgil Abloh becomes the first African-American to occupy the top position.

In a March 26 tweet, LV said Virgil Abloh is billed to have his first show in June during the Men’s Fashion Week in the French capital, Paris.

Before this appointment, Abloh was working as head of streetwear brand Off-White, a company he founded. He was also serving as American rapper Kanye West’s creative director.

Reacting to the appointment, the 37-year-old told The New York Times, “I feel elated,” stressing that the opportunity was “always a goal in my wildest dreams”.

He graduated with a Degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Wisconsin. He also holds a Masters in Architecture from the Illinois Institute of of Technology. Aside having studied nothing fashion related, he is also known to be good on the turntables.

He was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2011 for his work with rapper Jay Z and Kanye West’s joint album: “Watch The Throne.” He is described as a first generation Ghanaian-American.

Reports indicate that Abloh becomes one of the few black designers at the helm of the fashion house. He joins the likes of Olivier Rousteing – the creative director at Balmain, and British designer Ozwald Boateng who led Givenchy men’s wear from 2003 to 2007.

Louis Vuitton chief executive Michael Burke praised the hsi “sensibility towards luxury and savoir-faire” adding he would be “instrumental in taking Louis Vuitton’s menswear into the future”.