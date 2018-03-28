UhuruDeportMeToo: Why Kenyans are begging to be deported

Kenyans have literally taken to social media begging the government to deport them to any country of their choice.

The hashtag #UHuruDeportMeToo had made a strong showing on the country’s vibrant twitter space through much of Tuesday.

The hashtag also came about following the government’s plan to deport a leading opposition figure to Dubai following his return to the country after an initial deportation to Canada.

Miguna Miguna, a top ally of Raila Odinga, was deported over his role in Raila’s mock swearing-in, his lawyers got a court order asking government to facilitate his return.

When he arrived, immigration authorities insisted that he had to apply for a visa which he refused to do stating that he was a citizen by birth. A standoff ensued as he was held at the airport overnight. A judge on Tuesday ordered him to be produced in court.

Below are some reasons, GIFs, videos and photos accompanying the #UHuruDeportMeToo campaign.

Keep Tweeting Under #UhuruDeportMeToo. You can Tag UKenyatta and Suggest the country where you want deported to and WHY?



Eg " I want to be deported to Congo because I cant live in a country where 99% of the budget is stolen " — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (C_NyaKundiH) March 27, 2018

#UhuruDeportMeToo to a country where taxpayers money is not laundered by few fellows in power and where youths are desperate seeking jobs.where somalis,rwandanese,ugandans and tanzanians have flocked our country like fleas without passports but we are deporting a kenyan born — son of a peasant?? (@racevist) March 27, 2018

The hashtag #UhuruDeportMeToo is a call for Cambridge Analytica President Uhuru Kenyatta to deport every Kenyan, since he clearly wants to be alone in the country so that he can build his 240B Northlands Estate with taxpayer’s money. — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) March 27, 2018

#UhuruDeportMeToo take me to a country where healthcare is not a problem

Where my rights and Freedoms of expression are honoured and Respected .

Where injustices do not go unpunished ..

Where my vote means my Voice …

Where my taxes are valued and Respected not Stolen … — Shikoh Kihika. (@Shikohkihika) March 27, 2018

#UhuruDeportMeToo I’d rather be deported to Syria instead of living in a country where the national referral hospital conducts surgery on wrong patient UKenyatta pic.twitter.com/JDPTakvBpN — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (C_NyaKundiH) March 27, 2018

#UhuruDeportMeToo to any country, I can’t stay in a country where leaders don’t care about our education, leave alone talking about it. By now i should have graduated but due to lecturers strike every now and then am still in first year..Shit hole coutry. pic.twitter.com/Gr3rW9pXro — KᏆᎷᎢᎪᏆ?? (@kimtaiKE) March 27, 2018

Kenya is nolonger a safe heaven for Kenyans But For two Political Families ….. #UhuruDeportMeToo — Shikoh Kihika. (@Shikohkihika) March 27, 2018