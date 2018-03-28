Welcome to Africanews

#UhuruDeportMeToo: Why Kenyans are begging to be deported

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Kenya

Kenyans have literally taken to social media begging the government to deport them to any country of their choice.

The hashtag #UHuruDeportMeToo had made a strong showing on the country’s vibrant twitter space through much of Tuesday.

The hashtag also came about following the government’s plan to deport a leading opposition figure to Dubai following his return to the country after an initial deportation to Canada.

Miguna Miguna, a top ally of Raila Odinga, was deported over his role in Raila’s mock swearing-in, his lawyers got a court order asking government to facilitate his return.

When he arrived, immigration authorities insisted that he had to apply for a visa which he refused to do stating that he was a citizen by birth. A standoff ensued as he was held at the airport overnight. A judge on Tuesday ordered him to be produced in court.

Below are some reasons, GIFs, videos and photos accompanying the #UHuruDeportMeToo campaign.

