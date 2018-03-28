Botswana President addresses rally in hometown before leaving office

Botswana’s outgoing President Ian Khama addressed a rally in his village of Serowe before he officially hands over the reins of power to his successor at the end of March.

Ian Khama 65, succeeded former President Festus Mogae as president in 2008 after serving as Vice President from 1998.

“ Regarding the future president, who is Vice President Mokgweetsi Masisi “I chose him because he is a very intelligent person, he is a governance expert, a dignified politician and an expert on culture, he knows the traditions, the cultures and everything that concerns Botswana: He’s knowledgeable, and ever since I have been working with him, he has never disappointed me, not even once,” President of Botswana Ian Khama said.

President Khama was elected for a five-year term in 2009 and re-elected in 2014 for a second term.

“He is so compassionate, he helped everyone, whether you are poor or you are rich or you are sick or disabled, he is just there for you,” A resident of Serowe Sadie Moleta.

The former military commander will also be replaced as the leader of the Botswana Democratic Party by his vice , Mokgweetsi Masisi who was elected in July to lead the ruling party.

Mokgweetsi Masisi will serve as interim president until elections in 2019 which will see four opposition parties forming a coalition to unseat the ruling party which has been in power since 1966.