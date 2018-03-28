Nigeria's commercial city Lagos declares holiday for Buhari's visit

Nigeria’s Lagos State government has declared Thursday, March 29 as a holiday due to the impending visit of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The work-free day will enable Lagosians come out en masse to welcome President Muhammadu Buhari who is on a historic two-day visit to Lagos State,” a statement said.

Major roads in the bustling city which is Nigeria’s commercial capital will also be closed to traffic whiles there will be some diversions even though emergency situations will be given priority.

Lagos State police chief, Imohimi Edgal disclosed that whiles in town, the president would be attending a colloquium marking the 66th birthday of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu – national leader of the ruling APC party.

Buhari is also expected to attend the official flag-off ceremony for the construction of the Lekki Deep Sea Port Project. He would also tour the Eko Atlantic City and inaugurate the Ikeja Bus Terminal, among other engagements.

“Security engagements are in top gear, as we are working with the Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Navy, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority and the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency.

“We have done a threat assessment and engaged all stakeholders such as the National Union of Road Transport Workers and commercial bike riders. We are appealing that they abide by our agreement at the meeting.”

“This is to ensure that Mr. President’s visit to Lagos is smooth, safe and hitch-free,” he said.