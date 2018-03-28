IGAD to end Riek Machar's house arrest [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
East Africa’s eight-country trade bloc Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) says it wants to release South Sudan’s exiled rebel leader Riek Machar from house arrest in South Africa.
But only if he agrees to renounce violence amongst other conditions. Rebel leader Riek Machar is a de facto prisoner in a farmhouse outside of Johannesburg.
He is isolated from his friends and family and has been frozen out of South Sudan’s peace process.
