Hailemariam Desalegn asks Ethiopians to support ongoing reforms by gov't

Ethiopia’s outgoing prime minister and former chairperson of the ruling Ethiopian People’s Revolutionary Democratic Front (EPRDF), Hailemariam Desalegn, has called on the public to support the ongoing reforms by the government.

Desalegn congratulated the EPRDF council upon its election of Dr. Abiy Ahmed as Chairperson of the Front and the decision to retain Demeke Mekonnen as Deputy Chairperson.

Meanwhile, Ethiopia’s minister of education and chairperson of Southern Ethiopian People’s Democratic Movement (SEPDM), Shiferaw Shigute, confirmed that members of parliament will convene this week to approve Abiy’s appointment as the country’s next prime minister.

Shigute was one of the contenders in the race for the top position in EPRDF and secured 59 votes against Abiy’s 108.

Desalegn urged all Ethiopians and the youth in particular, to refrain from anti-peace activities, and contribute their share for the ongoing democratisation in the country.

Hailemariam served as Chairperson of EPRDF replacing the former Prime Minister Meles Zenawi who died in 2012.

He was elected as Chairperson of the Front for the first time in September 2012. He was also re-elected in 2014 to serve the Front as Chairperson for two and a half years.

Hailemariam resigned his positions as EPRDF chaiperson and prime minister of the nation, saying he hoped his departure would facilitate reforms needed for sustainable peace and democracy.