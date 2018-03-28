Funding critical for growth of sci-tech

Funding has been pointed out as a critical component in the advancement of science and technology in Africa.

At the Next Einstein Forum 2018 that closed on March 28, in Kigali,Rwanda, experts advocated for a real commitment from industry players to spur economic development.

The leaders of Rwanda and Senegal, who have individually shown interest in technological advancement reiterated the same sentiments during a presidential panel deliberation on on a white paper laying the groundwork for knowledge-led economies.

Science has a place and we will be losing if we do not support that.

“I want to see AIMS in every part of the continent; and this forum should also become the most important forum on the continent. This forum should not only be held biennially but every year, because there is a lot of interest and support. Also, scientists must get financial support from the state, foundations and the private sector. This is what I want for Africa,” said the president of Senegal Macky Sall.

Host president Paul Kagame pledged to “continue doing our best and invest our time, energy and politics into this to make sure that there is always a place for science.

“Even if you don’t do it, it has a place anyway. Science has a place and we will be losing if we do not support that,” he added.

The Next Einstein Forum (NEF) is an initiative of the African Institute for Mathematical Sciences that is working to connect science, society and policy in Africa and the rest of the world.

The program’s outstanding fellows were recognized for their works in advancing science and technology in their respective countries on the continent.

Kenya will host the next Einstein Forum in 2020.