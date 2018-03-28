Corruption: Angola's former leader's son Filomeno dos Santos charged [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Son of Angola’s ex-President José Eduardo dos Santos has been formally accused of fraud over the alleged illegal transfer of $500m from the central bank to the UK. José Filomeno dos Santos is also barred from leaving the country.
Mr Dos Santos is the highest profile person targeted in new President João Lourenço’s anti-corruption drive and had led Angola’s sovereign wealth fund during his father’s rule.
