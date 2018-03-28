Assessing the importance of Africa-China relations

In thE Business segment on the Morning Call, William Bayiha looks at the importance of Africa-China relations.

After the recent visit of Cameroonian President Paul Biya to China and Benin’s president, Patrice Talon telling a French international company, Bolloré group and its competitor Pétrolin company to withdrawal their bids for a railway project that will link Benin and Niger.

These two instances have taken place on the heels of recent comments by former US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson regarding the predatory manner China conducts business on the African continent.