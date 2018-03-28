Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Assessing the importance of Africa-China relations

Assessing the importance of Africa-China relations
Eric Oteng

The Morning Call

In thE Business segment on the Morning Call, William Bayiha looks at the importance of Africa-China relations.

After the recent visit of Cameroonian President Paul Biya to China and Benin’s president, Patrice Talon telling a French international company, Bolloré group and its competitor Pétrolin company to withdrawal their bids for a railway project that will link Benin and Niger.

These two instances have taken place on the heels of recent comments by former US Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson regarding the predatory manner China conducts business on the African continent.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..