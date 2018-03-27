South Africans criticise Malema's party for opposing political party funding bill

South Africans are using social media to question the decision by the opposition Economic Freedom Fighters party (EFF) to oppose the Political Party Funding Bill which seeks to compel political parties to declare their sources of income.

EFF which is led by the vocal Julius Malema has in the past been very critical of the ruling Africa National Congress party and its former president Jacob Zuma, accusing the former of running the government on the whims of foreign agents who financed him.

And yet, EFF tweeted that their reason for opposing the bill is because of a provision that makes it illegal for a person or entity to deliver a donation to a member of a political party other than for political purposes.

‘‘The EFF has rejected the Party Political Funding Bill due to its Section 10 which says; no person or entity may deliver a donation to a member of a political party other than for party political purposes,’‘ tweeted the EFF.

“no person or entity may deliver a donation to a member of a political party other than for party political purposes” pic.twitter.com/EnPpoog0lt — #RegisterToVoteEFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) 27 mars 2018

Another opposition party, the Democratic Alliance (DA) also raised concerns about the Bill, arguing that it doesn’t cover a number of loopholes on bribery of politicians and political parties.

The DA however eventually supported the bill.

South Africans who responded to the EFF’s reason for opposing the bill wondered why it was opposing calls for transparency yet it has championed calls to have uncompromised politicians in the past.

The EFF has rejected this clause because it means that the leadership won’t be able to take “donations” or rather bribes from known cigarette smugglers like they do now. Those “donations” feeds the leaders lifestyles & Gucci accounts. They money isn’t used for the party. — One Nation SA (@OneNation70290) 27 mars 2018

What’s wrong with this section? Is it not meant to stop leaders from taking money for personal use, but in the name of a political party? EFF! — Emmanuel Dimba? (@dimbaes) 27 mars 2018

The reason given for opposing the bill is confusing!! Would have thought the EFF as a ‘party for the people’ would be happy to support the call for transparency. We need to know who funds our leaders! — AwakeMzansi (@AwakeMzansi) 27 mars 2018

Once it becomes law, the bill will introduce a strict regime governing the private funding of political parties in Parliament and provincial legislatures, ensuring greater transparency and accountability.

It provides for a multi-party democracy fund which will be run by the Independent Electoral Commission.