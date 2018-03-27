Welcome to Africanews

Protecting your personal data on facebook [Sci Tech]
Eric Oteng

The Morning Call

Recent revelation about British-based company Cambridge Analytica using the private information of Facebook users for electoral purposes has come as a shock to many users of social media networks.

Facebook has come under intense criticism for allowing the personal information of nearly 50 million its users to be compromised, many have called for tougher legislations regarding the activities of these social network companies.

In today’s edition of Sci-Tech on Africanews’ Morning Call programme, Serge Koffi will give us guidelines as to how we can protect our personal data on Facebook without it being used by a third -part agent or agencies for financial gain.

