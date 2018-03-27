Museveni downplays Uganda-Rwanda tension [The Morning Call]

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has downplayed reports of tension between Kampala and Kigali following a meeting between him and Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Mr Kagame was on a one-day state working visit in Entebbe.

Mr Museveni held a closed-door meeting with Mr Kagame and his delegation that included ministers and senior security officials. They included Foreign Affairs Minister Louise Mushikiwabo and the head of Rwandan intelligence Maj-Gen Nzabamwita.