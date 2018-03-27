Museveni downplays Uganda-Rwanda tension [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Uganda President Yoweri Museveni has downplayed reports of tension between Kampala and Kigali following a meeting between him and Rwandan President Paul Kagame. Mr Kagame was on a one-day state working visit in Entebbe.
Mr Museveni held a closed-door meeting with Mr Kagame and his delegation that included ministers and senior security officials. They included Foreign Affairs Minister Louise Mushikiwabo and the head of Rwandan intelligence Maj-Gen Nzabamwita.
02:55
Top African scientists meet in Kigali
Go to video
Sudan says its not supporting an Eritrean opposition group
Go to video
'Fight for democracy in Ethiopia continues' - U.S. Congress to vote on H. Res. 128
Go to video
Photos: Africa's farmer presidents – Namibia's Geingob joins Buhari and Museveni
Go to video
E.U. lauds A.U. for historic continental free trade pact, pledges support
02:00
Forty-four countries sign historic African Union free trade agreement