Morocco's International Nomads Festival gains steam

Morocco
For three days the town of M’hamid El Ghizlane in Morocco’s southern Sahara desert
The festival ran from the 22nd to the 24th of March
The cultural event gives the local and international public access to ancestral arts and traditions.
Artists from Hungary, Niger, Mauritania, Mali, Algeria, France and Morocco took part in the festival.
According to the director of the event, “the festival is a unifying event that, on the one hand, highlights the heritage of nomads and radiates the Hassani culture and on the other hand, supports the local economy by contributing to the attractiveness of M’hamid El Ghizlane”
