African sides in international friendlies, CAF Confed. Cup draw [Football Planet]

Eric Oteng

It is a little over two months for the start of the 2018 World Cup, qualified teams are preparing adequately for footballs greatest showpiece event. On Football Planet this week we will take a look some international friendlies played with a special focus on matches involving all five of Africa’s representative for the World Cup.

Your number one football show is also back with the draw for the CAF Champions League. We now know all the teams who make up the four groups in Africa’s premier club competition and also the final qualifying round of the CAF Confederations Cup which we will give you all the details you need to know.

And then, Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s move to join to conquer America. The Swedish giant embarks on a final challenge in Major League Soccer. He signed last week for Los Angeles-based LA Galaxy.

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

