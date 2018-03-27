African governments challenged to catch up with technological advancements

African governments have been challenged to go beyond mere rhetoric and show real commitment towards the advancement of science and technology.

At the ongoing Next Einstein Forum in Kigali, Rwanda, South Africa’s Minister of Science and Technology, Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane said that a shift in the mindset of all will go a long way to help the continent catch up with the ever-increasing levels of technological advancements.

“We (must) have our governments put policies in place to ensure that girl children not only remain in school, but are also able to complete and remain in school for the right courses like science, med-science and accounting and innovation, so that the future of the children can be secured,” Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane told Africanews.

She is positive that African Union initiatives like Agenda 2063 are already zooming the focus of African leaders on the continent’s youth.

“Part of the work that is going to help us grow the economy, is the work around innovation and for us to have innovation on the continent, we are saying the Next Einstein is going to come from Africa,” she added.

In a discussion on the leadership of women scientists, Kubayi-Ngubane urged industry players to enhance the enabling environment for the sector to thrive.

Dr. Eugene Mutimura the Rwandan Education Minister noted that his country is currently implementing policies to promote science and technology and is hopeful that other countries will join to drive the revolution.

“Rwanda’s science and technology trajectory has evolved over time. I will continue to share with colleagues in a mutual dialogue so we work together to forge these partnerships,” Dr. Eugene Mutimura said.

The Next Einstein Forum 2018 also saw the launch of an open access journal to boost visibility of research by Africans.

Known as Scientific African, the journal will among other things increase visibility for research works by Africans and also provide them a platform for them to share their ideas to the rest of the world.