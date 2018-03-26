Welcome to Africanews

EgyptDecides: Polls open in Egypt's third presidential election [The Morning Call]

Polls in Egypt opens this Monday as Egyptians vote in their third presidential election since a popular uprising ended Hosni Mubarak’s 30-year rule eight years ago. But rather than a competitive race, the election is seen by many as a referendum on Mr Sisi’s leadership.

Three candidates who planned to run were either forced to end their bids or withdrew, most notably retired army chief Sami Anan and former prime minister Ahmed Shafik. Mr Sisi’s only opponent is Moussa Mostafa, a Sisi loyalist and leader of the small Ghad party who had previously endorsed the president.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

