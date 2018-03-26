EgyptDecides: Polls open in Egypt's third presidential election [The Morning Call]

Polls in Egypt opens this Monday as Egyptians vote in their third presidential election since a popular uprising ended Hosni Mubarak’s 30-year rule eight years ago. But rather than a competitive race, the election is seen by many as a referendum on Mr Sisi’s leadership.

Three candidates who planned to run were either forced to end their bids or withdrew, most notably retired army chief Sami Anan and former prime minister Ahmed Shafik. Mr Sisi’s only opponent is Moussa Mostafa, a Sisi loyalist and leader of the small Ghad party who had previously endorsed the president.